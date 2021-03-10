Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,126.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,130.74 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,100.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

