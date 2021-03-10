Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Truist Securities

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $387.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.98. The company has a market cap of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

