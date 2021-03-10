Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

TWTR opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

