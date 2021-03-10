Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 187 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.