American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

APEI traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $585.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEI. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

