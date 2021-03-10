Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

Shares of FPE traded down €1.55 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.80 ($40.94). The company had a trading volume of 72,387 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.15. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

