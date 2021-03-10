Citigroup Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.56.

CHWY opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

