loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

LDI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

