loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

LDI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

