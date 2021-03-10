Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.42.

NYSE WSM opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

