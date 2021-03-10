Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 400,005 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

