Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,420 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of NuVasive worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NuVasive stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -285.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

