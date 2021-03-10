Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.86 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

