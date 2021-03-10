Ampleforth Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $295.78 million and $8.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

