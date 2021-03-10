Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $337.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035 over the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

