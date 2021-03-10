Morgan Stanley Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

