Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $12,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.