NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

