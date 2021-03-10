Lyft’s (LYFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.21.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,342,907 shares of company stock valued at $134,796,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

