Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SAVA stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

