Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
SAVA stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.