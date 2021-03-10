Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

