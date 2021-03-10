DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

