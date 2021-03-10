Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

GDYN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

