Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $78,143,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 891.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,236,000 after buying an additional 949,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

