The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 214.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.