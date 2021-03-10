Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE:BE opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

