DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

