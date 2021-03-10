PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 599,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGTI stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $25.34.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

