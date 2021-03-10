Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Insiders have sold a total of 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after buying an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

