The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

