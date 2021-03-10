Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of PK opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 169,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

