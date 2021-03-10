The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.10

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 2855958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.30 ($1.44).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The firm has a market cap of £696.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.40.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

