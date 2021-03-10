Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 485,197 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.04. The company has a market cap of £7.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.