CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $77,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.