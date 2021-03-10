Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of HLF opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.