The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $1,598,086.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Toro alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46.

On Monday, December 21st, Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $103.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Toro by 73.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.