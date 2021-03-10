Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

