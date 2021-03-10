Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

