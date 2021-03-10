Prudential PLC Sells 2,940 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

