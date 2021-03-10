Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

