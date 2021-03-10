Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $168.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.