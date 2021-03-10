Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,470 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 285,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

