Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

