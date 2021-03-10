LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

