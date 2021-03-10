CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

NYSE:GIB opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

