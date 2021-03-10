CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.
NYSE:GIB opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.