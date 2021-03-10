Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

