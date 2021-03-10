Prudential PLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $316.97 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

