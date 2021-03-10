Prudential PLC Buys 362 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

