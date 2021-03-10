Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

