Prudential PLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

