LiveRamp’s (RAMP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.